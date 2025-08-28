  • Menu
Today’s Wordle – Hints, Clues & Answer for August 28, 2025

Today's Wordle – Hints, Clues & Answer for August 28, 2025
Today’s Wordle – Hints, Clues & Answer for August 28, 2025

Highlights

Get today’s Wordle hints, clues, and the solution for Puzzle #1531 (August 28, 2025). One vowel, starts with S, no repeating letters. Solve the puzzle now

Wordle fans, it’s time for another round of the popular five-letter word game. If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered with simple hints to help you solve it.

Hints for Today’s Wordle (Puzzle #1531)

  • The word can be used as both a noun and a verb.
  • It is often used when dining out with friends.
  • It has one vowel (I).
  • It has no repeating letters.
  • The word starts with S.
  • Meaning: To separate, cut, or divide something into parts.

Today’s Wordle Answer

The answer for Wordle #1531 (August 28, 2025) is:

SPLIT

