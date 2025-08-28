Live
Today’s Wordle – Hints, Clues & Answer for August 28, 2025
Wordle fans, it’s time for another round of the popular five-letter word game. If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered with simple hints to help you solve it.
Hints for Today’s Wordle (Puzzle #1531)
- The word can be used as both a noun and a verb.
- It is often used when dining out with friends.
- It has one vowel (I).
- It has no repeating letters.
- The word starts with S.
- Meaning: To separate, cut, or divide something into parts.
Today’s Wordle Answer
The answer for Wordle #1531 (August 28, 2025) is:
SPLIT
