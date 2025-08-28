Today’s Wordle – Hints, Clues & Answer for August 28, 2025

Wordle fans, it’s time for another round of the popular five-letter word game. If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered with simple hints to help you solve it.

Hints for Today’s Wordle (Puzzle #1531)

The word can be used as both a noun and a verb.

It is often used when dining out with friends.

It has one vowel (I).

It has no repeating letters.

The word starts with S.

Meaning: To separate, cut, or divide something into parts.

Today’s Wordle Answer

The answer for Wordle #1531 (August 28, 2025) is:

SPLIT