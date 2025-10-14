Top 5 Best 5G Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000 | Diwali Sale Deals 2025

Diwali sales are live on Amazon and Flipkart.

If you want a good phone under Rs. 10,000, now is a great time to buy.

These phones have good screens, strong batteries, and nice cameras.

Here are 5 best phones you can buy for less than Rs. 10,000:

1. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G

Price: Rs. 9,982 on Flipkart

Runs Android 15

Fast MediaTek 6300 processor

4GB RAM, 128GB storage

Big 6.74 inch screen, smooth 90Hz display

Two back cameras: 50MP and 2MP

Front camera: 5MP

Big 6000mAh battery

2. Vivo T4 Lite 5G

Price: Rs. 9,999 on Amazon

Android 15 OS

MediaTek 6300 processor

4GB RAM, 128GB storage

6.74 inch screen with 90Hz refresh rate

Back cameras: 50MP and 2MP

Front camera: 5MP

6000mAh battery

3. Poco M7 5G

Price: Rs. 8,499 on Flipkart

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor

6GB or 8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Big 6.88 inch screen with 120Hz display

Back camera: 50MP

Front camera: 8MP

5160mAh battery

4. Samsung Galaxy M06 5G

Price: Rs. 7,499 on Amazon

MediaTek 6300 processor

4GB or 6GB RAM, 128GB storage

6.74 inch screen, 90Hz display

Back cameras: 50MP and 2MP

Front camera: 8MP

5000mAh battery

5. Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G

Price: Rs. 9,898 on Amazon

MediaTek 6300 processor

4GB RAM, 128GB storage

6.67 inch screen with 120Hz display

Back camera: 32MP

Front camera: 8MP

6000mAh battery