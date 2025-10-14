Live
Top 5 Best 5G Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000 | Diwali Sale Deals 2025
Looking for a budget 5G smartphone under Rs. 10,000? Check out the top 5 best phones with great features like big screens, strong batteries, and good cameras.
Diwali sales are live on Amazon and Flipkart.
If you want a good phone under Rs. 10,000, now is a great time to buy.
These phones have good screens, strong batteries, and nice cameras.
Here are 5 best phones you can buy for less than Rs. 10,000:
1. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G
Price: Rs. 9,982 on Flipkart
Runs Android 15
Fast MediaTek 6300 processor
4GB RAM, 128GB storage
Big 6.74 inch screen, smooth 90Hz display
Two back cameras: 50MP and 2MP
Front camera: 5MP
Big 6000mAh battery
2. Vivo T4 Lite 5G
Price: Rs. 9,999 on Amazon
Android 15 OS
MediaTek 6300 processor
4GB RAM, 128GB storage
6.74 inch screen with 90Hz refresh rate
Back cameras: 50MP and 2MP
Front camera: 5MP
6000mAh battery
3. Poco M7 5G
Price: Rs. 8,499 on Flipkart
Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor
6GB or 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
Big 6.88 inch screen with 120Hz display
Back camera: 50MP
Front camera: 8MP
5160mAh battery
4. Samsung Galaxy M06 5G
Price: Rs. 7,499 on Amazon
MediaTek 6300 processor
4GB or 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
6.74 inch screen, 90Hz display
Back cameras: 50MP and 2MP
Front camera: 8MP
5000mAh battery
5. Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G
Price: Rs. 9,898 on Amazon
MediaTek 6300 processor
4GB RAM, 128GB storage
6.67 inch screen with 120Hz display
Back camera: 32MP
Front camera: 8MP
6000mAh battery