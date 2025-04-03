Top Smartphones to Watch for in April 2025: The Most Anticipated Releases

March is officially over, with innovative April 2025 mobile launches such as the Oppo F29, Xiaomi 15 and Nothing Phone 3a. As we enter April, several feature-packed and the latest smartphones 2025 from brands such as Samsung, Motorola and iQOO are ready to make their debut on the Indian smartphone market. If you've been looking for a new smartphone, you might want to take a look at the new phone launches April 2025 that you like.

We have created a list with all the expected updates for upcoming smartphones in April 2025 to help you make a more informed decision.

Coming Smartphone launches in India April 2025

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

This is one of the most anticipated smartphones 2025 on the request. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which offers important performance. It's possible that the slimmer design will mean you won't get a telephoto camera or a larger battery. It will have a 2K screen similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, a 200MP camera on the main lens, a titanium frame and much more.

iQOO 5G

The new Z-series is among the best flagship smartphones 2025 is making news for its eye-catching features. The company confirmed that the iQOO Z10 is powered by a 7300mAh lithium-ion battery, which will support among the fast charging phones 2025 with 90W support. This mid-ranger is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip paired with an 8GB RAM. The device will also feature a quad-curved display that can reach 5000 nits of brightness.

Vivo V50e

Vivo V50e is another mid-ranger that you should keep an eye out for. This smartphone will focus on design and cameras. It could come with a dual-camera upgrade that includes a Sony IMX882 50MP sensor with a main 50MP camera. Other features include Wedding Portrait Studio and Multifocal Portraits. It could be an excellent addition for those who love cameras.

OnePlus 13T

The OnePlus 13T is anticipated to feature a 6.31 inch display with a resolution of 1.5 K and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The OnePlus 13T is the compact version of the OnePlus 13. However, the design might not be the same as it may come with a rectangular setup with a 50MP camera with OIS along with a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical Zoom. The OnePlus 13's performance will be based on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, which offers flagship features and performance. The OnePlus 13T's 6200mAh battery is expected to be the most impressive feature. It will also support 80W charging.

Vivo X200 Pro Mini

Vivo could launch its compact flagship, the Vivo X200 Pro Mini in India. It is already available on the global market and will be launched in India in April. These AI-powered smartphones 2025 are anticipated to have analogous features as Vivo X200 Pro. still, due to its compact size, it could come with a lower, less important battery.

Poco C71

Poco will launch the Poco C71, a new smartphone in its budget segment. The smartphone comes with a 6.88" HD+ 120Hz screen and Triple TUV certification. The smartphone is said to have a premium split-grid design that brings a sleek, modern aesthetic. Poco C71 is set to launch in India at 12 pm on April 4, 2025.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Motorola India is preparing to launch its new Moto edge 60 Fusion in India on April 2, 2025. Flipkart's landing page claims that the Moto Edge 60 will have a 1.5K AMOLED screen.

The Moto Edge 60 Fusion will be powered by the Dimensity MediaTek 7400 chipset. The existence of a third lens is suggested by leaked images, but its specification remains unknown. The handset will likely include a front-facing 32MP camera for selfies.

Vivo T4 5G

Vivo, according to reports, is gearing up to launch the Vivo T4 in India as a successor to the Vivo T3 5-G that made its debut in India in March 2024. According to 91Mobiles, citing tipster Yogesh brar, the smartphone will launch in April.

The Vivo T4 5G's 6.67-inch AMOLED quad curved full-HD+ display is expected to offer a 120Hz rate of refreshment for a more fluid user experience. This is one of the most powerful gaming smartphones April 2025 powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, which ensures enhanced performance and efficiency. The handset will run Funtouch OS 15, a version of Android 15 that is pre-installed.

Conclusion

These are the top budget smartphones April 2025 to be launched in 2025. All of them are equipped with powerful batteries, features and performance. Choose one according to your budget and requirements.