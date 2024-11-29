Transform your home this winter with Amazon.in’s Home Shopping Spree, live until December 5, 2024

Prepare your home for the winter season with Amazon.in Home Shopping Spree, offering a wide selection of products across Home, Kitchen and Outdoors at the lowest prices. Customers can enjoy exciting deals on bestsellers from top brands such as Philips, Havells, Bergner, Lifelong, Hit, AGARO, and many more from 1st to 5th December 2024. Additionally, get up to 10% instant discount on HDFC, OneCard, and Axis Bank EMI cards. Don’t miss out on the customer’s most loved event and shop for your winter home essentials.

Here are some of the popular Home, Kitchen, and Outdoors products on Amazon.in with great deals from sellers:

PHILIPS outdoor weatherproof WiFi CCTV camera for home: Feel safe at home with Philips Outdoor weatherproof CCTV camera. It features full HD resolution, coloured night vision, 360-degree view and smart alerts. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 4299

Coway professional air purifier for home: Ensure clean air for your loved ones with Coway professional air purifier. It traps 99.99% pollutants and features the longest filter life of 8500 hours. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 24,900

Hit flying insect killer - mosquito & fly killer spray: Built to deliver complete protection from diseases such as dengue and malaria, this product is one of the best buys for customers. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 329

Sleepyhead Original - 3 layered BodyIQ orthopedic memory foam mattress: Equipped with BodyIQ orthopedic memory foam technology, this mattress comes with multi-layered support and breathable outer cover. It is easy to unpack and dries quickly. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 12,749

Lifelong FitPro (2.5 HP Peak) manual incline motorized treadmill: Lifelong FitPro treadmill comes with 12 pre-set workout programs to set variable exercise mode for weight loss training and endurance training and 8 rubber pads under deck for shock absorption. It also boasts a powerful motor and shockproof design, and delivers speed from 12 Km/hr to meet different fitness demands. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 16,999

BSB HOME microfibre all season comforter: This soft, cosy and lightweight reversible comforter comes with 200 GSM hollow siliconized polyester filling which makes it a perfect fit for everyday use. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 799

AGARO Supreme High Pressure Washer: This 1800-watt high-pressure washer effectively removes stubborn dirt, oil, grime, and sticky dust with ease, thanks to its powerful 120-bar high-pressure output. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 4,399

Vooki eco friendly tough limescale hard water stain remover: This stain remover effectively eliminates soap scum and hard water deposits from hard surfaces, including bathroom floors, walls, toilets, kitchen countertops, and balconies. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 549

Havells Monza 15 litre storage wall mount water heater: Experience the warmth of excellent heating with this heater. Its heavy-duty heating element ensures high performance and quick heating, making it a superior choice for your water heating needs. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 7,298

Bergner tripro triply stainless steel 3 Pc cookware set: This cookware set features a tri-ply stainless steel construction with an inner body made of 18/10 stainless steel for durability and corrosion resistance, a middle layer of aluminum for excellent heat conductivity, and an outer layer of 18/0 stainless steel, making it compatible with induction cooktops. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 2,499

Exciting offers from leading partner banks

Customers can get up to 10% instant bank discount on HDFC, One Card and Axis bank EMI cards.

Exciting offers, Rewards with Amazon Pay

Customers shopping with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card get unlimited 5% (Prime customers) and 3% (non-prime members) cashback along with exciting rewards. Moreover, eligible customers can also avail up to INR 60,000 with Amazon Pay Later. Visit Amazon Pay to find out more

Save MORE with Amazon Prime membership!

Amazon Prime is designed to make your life better every single day as it provides the best of shopping, savings, and entertainment in one membership. Members get FREE one-day delivery on over 40 lakh products, unlimited 5% cashback on all purchases using their co-branded ICICI credit card, early and exclusive access to deals and shopping events. Amazon Prime also provides unlimited access to Prime Video and Prime Music. Visit amazon.in/prime to join Prime now

Get GST benefits with Amazon Business

Great Savings for Business Buyers on Amazon Business: Amazon Business customers can save up to 28% extra with a GST invoice with bulk discounts on their purchases across categories. Register for Amazon Business free to avail the offers*