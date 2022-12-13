Twitter Blue India's price for iPhone users disclosed

Twitter Blue subscription is now available in various regions, including India. While Twitter officially has to confirm the price, the Apple App Store has revealed fewer details for iPhone users. However, those who purchase the subscription will get the blue checkmark and other benefits. All details you need to know about it.

iPhone users will have to pay Rs 999 monthly for a Twitter Blue subscription. Pricing for Android users has yet to be revealed. The company is testing the feature on the web and iOS first, which could be why pricing for Android users has yet to arrive. Pricing for iOS users was set at Rs 719, and the company has now relaunched the feature with a higher price to cover the cost of the standard 30 per cent commission rate Apple charges developers for iOS transactions. App Store and regular subscriptions.

In the US, Twitter users on Android will need to pay $8, while iOS users will need to pay $11 to use the service. People verified on this social media platform will need to pay the mentioned amount if they want to keep the verification badge on their profile or are willing to lose it. This is something that the new head of Twitter, Elon Musk, has already clarified through his official account.

Subscription to Twitter Blue will offer several benefits besides the verified badge. It is said to provide reader mode, a gold official check for business accounts and a grey check mark for government and multilateral accounts, making it possible to distinguish between accounts. Twitter Blue will also add more features in the coming days. These include fewer ads, the ability to post longer videos, and much more, according to details previously shared by Elon Musk.