UAE to Offer Free ChatGPT Plus Access to All Residents in Global First

In a groundbreaking move, residents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will soon receive free access to ChatGPT Plus, the premium version of OpenAI’s AI chatbot. This initiative makes the UAE the first country worldwide to extend free ChatGPT Plus access to its entire population.

This offering is part of a broader and ambitious partnership between the UAE government and OpenAI, including developing a massive AI data centre, Stargate UAE, in Abu Dhabi. The initiative is poised to mark a transformative moment in the global AI landscape. The Stargate UAE project will feature a one-gigawatt AI computing cluster, with an initial 200-megawatt phase expected to be operational by next year.

As reported by Axios, Stargate UAE is a cornerstone of OpenAI’s “OpenAI for Countries” initiative, a program designed to help nations develop tailored AI tools and infrastructure while maintaining close alignment with U.S. standards. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman described the collaboration as “a bold vision,” aimed at spreading AI benefits, such as enhanced healthcare, modern education, and sustainable energy solutions, across the globe.

The UAE’s AI push involves leading global tech companies such as Oracle, Nvidia, Cisco, SoftBank, and G42, an AI firm based in the Middle East and backed by Microsoft. These collaborations are intended to position the UAE as a regional hub for AI innovation.

A key highlight of this initiative is the universal availability of ChatGPT Plus in the UAE, giving every resident access to advanced AI tools that can assist with writing, education, programming, and daily planning. OpenAI hopes that by making AI more accessible, it can help democratize technology and encourage innovation across all sectors of society.

More than just infrastructure, the partnership is about bringing AI closer to local communities. The “OpenAI for Countries” program aims to customise AI systems to support native languages, comply with local regulations, and safeguard user data, promoting responsible and inclusive AI deployment.

Further solidifying the UAE’s commitment, the government has agreed to match its domestic AI investments with equivalent funding in the United States. Axios reports that the total investment could reach up to $20 billion, strengthening AI collaboration between the Gulf and the U.S.

Looking ahead, OpenAI’s Chief Strategy Officer, Jason Kwon, is set to explore similar partnerships in the Asia Pacific region. The UAE, it seems, is only the beginning, as OpenAI expands its vision of country-specific AI ecosystems worldwide.