UIDAI Launches New Aadhaar App With Face Scan Security And Offline Access

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has unveiled a new Aadhaar mobile app that brings enhanced convenience and security for Indian citizens. The app enables users to carry their digital Aadhaar card directly on their smartphones, eliminating the need to carry the physical card for verification purposes.

According to UIDAI, this latest version of the Aadhaar app integrates advanced security layers including biometric authentication and face scan technology to ensure users’ data remains protected. This new approach aims to simplify identity verification while maintaining the highest standards of privacy.

With the new app, users can access not only their own Aadhaar details but also those of their family members linked to the same registered mobile number. The app interface has been redesigned for ease of use, allowing users to access key details like their name, Aadhaar number, and photograph instantly.

One of the most notable privacy features of the app is the “Hide Information” option. This feature allows users to conceal personal details such as their address, date of birth, or gender when not required. For example, if only name and photograph verification are necessary, users can choose to hide other data. This flexibility ensures sensitive information remains confidential, even during identity checks.

In terms of setup, the face scan verification is mandatory during the initial registration process. The app uses facial recognition technology to confirm the user’s identity, minimising the chances of impersonation or misuse. “The new Aadhaar app will use facial recognition to verify your identity when you set up the app. This is mandatory to confirm your identity and avoid the possibility of potential misuse,” UIDAI clarified.

Once installed and verified, the app can be downloaded from both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Users simply need to search for the Aadhaar app, download it, and log in using their registered mobile number. After setup, all Aadhaar-related details become easily accessible in a secure digital format.

The new Aadhaar app also offers limited offline functionality, allowing users to view their saved Aadhaar details even without an internet connection. However, certain features, such as updates or verifications, continue to require online access. “Yes, you can use the new Aadhaar app offline for some features. The initial setup requires the internet, but once complete, you can reopen the app to see your Aadhaar details,” UIDAI explained.

This move marks another major step in India’s ongoing digital transformation journey, ensuring that citizens have secure and convenient access to their national identity from anywhere. By combining cutting-edge biometric technology with user-centric privacy controls, UIDAI’s new Aadhaar app underscores its commitment to digital security and accessibility for every Indian.