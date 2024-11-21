Unlock Exclusive Rewards with Garena Free Fire MAX Codes – November 21, 2024

The developer of Garena Free Fire MAX, 111 Dots Studio, has released a new batch of redeem codes for Thursday, November 21, 2024. Players can now use these codes to unlock exclusive items.

To redeem the codes, visit the official game website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/. Make sure you have your login details ready. These codes are time-sensitive, so act fast before they expire.

Garena Free Fire MAX is especially popular in India, following the ban of PUBG Mobile. It offers registered players exclusive items and features to improve their gaming experience. These rewards can help players advance through levels and defeat enemies.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, November 21:

- FF77-9FF7-8GG7 – Unlock Emotes

- FF88-9GG7-8HH8 – Get Diamonds and Special Skins

- FF99-1GG7-3JJ7 – Unlock Exclusive Bundles

- FP7WF2YNQ9VV – G36 Bunny Mastermind

- FW2NFDX4CPXT – M1014 Green Flame Draco

- FF11-8SS9-0TXX – Get Pet Skins and Other Rewards

- FF55-9GG7-8VV9 – Obtain Weapon Skins and Diamonds

How to Redeem Codes:

1. Go to the redemption website: [https://reward.ff.garena.com/](https://reward.ff.garena.com/)

2. Log in with your credentials from Google, Facebook, Huawei ID, X, Apple ID, or VK.

3. After logging in, enter the 12-digit redemption code.

4. Once successfully redeemed, collect your rewards in the in-game mail section.