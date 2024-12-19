  • Menu
Unlock Exclusive Rewards with Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes (19 December 2024)

Unlock Exclusive Rewards with Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes (19 December 2024)
Discover the latest Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes released on 19th December 2024. Get exclusive rewards like skins, weapons, and tokens. Redeem now before they expire!

Garena Free Fire MAX has released new redeem codes on 19th December 2024, offering players rewards like weapons, gems, and skins.

The game now features enhanced graphics, bigger maps, more players, and easier controls, making it even more fun.

Players can customize their characters and weapons, earning extra rewards. All rewards will be credited to your account within 24 hours.

Here are the redeem codes for 19th December 2024:

  • AYNFFQPXTW9K – SCAR Megalodon Alpha + 2170 Tokens
  • RLXFHW8BTAPE – Cobra MP40 Skin + Diamonds
  • FFPRDYPFC9XA – Pushpa Bundle + Gloo Wall Skin
  • XF4SWKCH6KY – LOL Emote
  • FC4XSKWQFX9Y – Mystic Aura Bundle
  • FXK2NDY5QSMX – Poker MP40 Skin
  • NPTFYW7QPXN2 – One Punch Man M1887 Skin
  • FFAGTXV5FRKH – Frosty Furry Facepaint + AUG Aurora’s Holler + Backpack
  • FFW2Y7NQFV9S – Cobra MP40 Skin + 1450 Tokens
  • FV4SF2CQFY9M – December Special Booyah Pass Premium
  • PSFFTXV5FRDK – Pushpa Emote + Gloo Wall
  • FFFTTXV5FRDK – AUG Aurora’s Holler + Backpack
  • FFXMTK9QFFX9 – Golden Shade Bundle
  • RDNAFV2KX2CQ – Emote Party
  • BLFY7MSTFXV2 – Rose Legendary Emote
  • FFWSY3NQFV7M – AK47 Blue Flame Draco

These codes are only valid for a limited time, so use them quickly!

