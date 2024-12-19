Unlock Exclusive Rewards with Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes (19 December 2024)

Garena Free Fire MAX has released new redeem codes on 19th December 2024, offering players rewards like weapons, gems, and skins.

The game now features enhanced graphics, bigger maps, more players, and easier controls, making it even more fun.

Players can customize their characters and weapons, earning extra rewards. All rewards will be credited to your account within 24 hours.

Here are the redeem codes for 19th December 2024:

AYNFFQPXTW9K – SCAR Megalodon Alpha + 2170 Tokens

SCAR Megalodon Alpha + 2170 Tokens RLXFHW8BTAPE – Cobra MP40 Skin + Diamonds

Cobra MP40 Skin + Diamonds FFPRDYPFC9XA – Pushpa Bundle + Gloo Wall Skin

Pushpa Bundle + Gloo Wall Skin XF4SWKCH6KY – LOL Emote

LOL Emote FC4XSKWQFX9Y – Mystic Aura Bundle

Mystic Aura Bundle FXK2NDY5QSMX – Poker MP40 Skin

Poker MP40 Skin NPTFYW7QPXN2 – One Punch Man M1887 Skin

One Punch Man M1887 Skin FFAGTXV5FRKH – Frosty Furry Facepaint + AUG Aurora’s Holler + Backpack

Frosty Furry Facepaint + AUG Aurora’s Holler + Backpack FFW2Y7NQFV9S – Cobra MP40 Skin + 1450 Tokens

Cobra MP40 Skin + 1450 Tokens FV4SF2CQFY9M – December Special Booyah Pass Premium

December Special Booyah Pass Premium PSFFTXV5FRDK – Pushpa Emote + Gloo Wall

Pushpa Emote + Gloo Wall FFFTTXV5FRDK – AUG Aurora’s Holler + Backpack

AUG Aurora’s Holler + Backpack FFXMTK9QFFX9 – Golden Shade Bundle

Golden Shade Bundle RDNAFV2KX2CQ – Emote Party

Emote Party BLFY7MSTFXV2 – Rose Legendary Emote

Rose Legendary Emote FFWSY3NQFV7M – AK47 Blue Flame Draco

These codes are only valid for a limited time, so use them quickly!