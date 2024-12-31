Unlock Exclusive Rewards with Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (Dec 2024)

In Garena Free Fire Max, you play to be the last person left standing in a big battle. To do well, you need to practise and use some smart ideas.

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (31st December 2024):

Garena gives out free rewards like skins, outfits, and cool items through special codes. But you have to be fast! There are only 500 codes available each day, and you only have 12 hours to use them.

Codes for Free Items:

GSQ4FXV9FRKC – Cool skin and backpack

Cool skin and backpack YF6WN9QSFTHX – Bunny outfit

Bunny outfit WFYCTK2MYNCK – Special gun skin

Special gun skin AYNFFQPXTW9K – Special gun + 2170 Tokens

Special gun + 2170 Tokens FTY7FGN4XKHC – Winter outfit

Winter outfit PFS5Y7NQFV9S – MP40 skin + tokens

MP40 skin + tokens FFXT7SW9KG2M – 1875 Diamonds

1875 Diamonds NPCQ2FW7PXN2 – One Punch Man skin

One Punch Man skin XF4SWKCH6KY4 – LOL Emote

LOL Emote PEYFC9V2FTNN – Throne Emote

How to Redeem:

1. Go to the Redeem Website on your phone or computer.

2. Log in with Facebook, Google, or another option.

3. Type in the code and click Confirm.

4. The rewards will be sent to your game mailbox!

Now you can enjoy some free goodies to make your game even more fun!