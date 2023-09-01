In the month of September 2023, the smartphone market is expected to see several new launches, following a series of exciting mobile launches in July. The upcoming smartphones in September 2023 are exciting due to the excellent lineup of launches from brands like Apple, Samsung, Motorola and Honor. These are some of the most anticipated mobile phones available starting next month.



Motorola G84 5G





On September 1, Motorola will introduce the Moto G84 5G in India. The smartphone will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will sport a 6.55-inch 10-bit 120Hz refresh pOLED display and run Android 13 OS. The smartphone will pack a 50MP triple camera setup for optics. A 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging will also be included.



iPhone 15 Series





iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are included in the Apple iPhone 15 lineup. As per the leaks, there will no longer be a Lightning port, and USB-C charging will be used instead. The cameras and chipsets will be better, including a 48MP primary camera sensor and a new Dynamic Island design with a punch-hole display. Both variants are anticipated to have Apple's Bionic A16 chipset.



OnePlus Open





At MWC 2023, OnePlus announced that it was developing a foldable phone. The new foldable is expected to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 7.8-inch foldable display, a 6.3-inch smartphone display, and a 4,800mAh battery with 67W wired charging. A triple rear camera system with a 48MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP periscope lens are rumoured to be included.



Infinix Zero 30 5G





The Infinix Zero 30 5G will have a 60-degree curved AMOLED display, claims the manufacturer. It will also feature Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back. The smartphone has a leather finish and a glass back panel. The phone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, according to the information currently accessible.



Xiaomi 13T Pro





According to sources, the launch is expected to take place on September 1. We are currently awaiting confirmation from the brand on the release date. The Redmi K60 Ultra is expected to be renamed Xiaomi 13T Pro, which could pack the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, 120W charging support, and a 144Hz AMOLED display.



OnePlus 11RT





The phone has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU under the hood, significant RAM options from 12GB to 24GB, and storage options from 256GB to 1TB. A 6.74-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,772 x 1,240-pixel resolution accompanies these powerful specs. In particular, the screen is designed to operate in humid environments. A large 5000mAh battery with 150W wired charging capability powers the phone.



Realme GT Neo 6 5G





The official release date of the Realme GT Neo 6 5G is still unknown; it is already establishing itself as a serious contender in the luxury smartphone market. According to the sources, the device would pack a 6.7-inch OLED display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz and 1.5K resolution, delivering stunning visuals for an immersive experience. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 engine, coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage, powers the GT Neo 6 5G, ensuring fast and responsive performance. The 5200 mAh battery capacity and support for 150W fast charging are equally outstanding. The smartphone may offer three cameras on its back to succeed in photography.



Samsung Galaxy S23 FE





Samsung may launch a less expensive version of the Samsung Galaxy S23. Key details have been leaked despite the company's lack of confirmation of the launch. The Galaxy S23 FE is expected to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system, an Exynos 2200 SoC, a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 10-megapixel front-facing camera. It could also have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The phone will likely run OneUI 5.1, a UI based on Android 13, and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging.



Honor 90 Image





With the Honor 90, the Chinese company Honor will return to India after two years of absence. One of the smartphones coming to India in September will be the device already being offered in China under the names Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro.