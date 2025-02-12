URBAN Smart Wearables Unveils Premium Women’s Smartwatches for Valentine’s Day – Stella & Onyx

URBAN Smart Wearables, a leading home-grown technology brand, expands its premium smartwatch portfolio with the launch of - Stella and Onyx, designed exclusively for women, who seek a blend of fashion and functionality. With this launch, URBAN reaffirms its commitment to offering luxury, functionality, and sophistication in one exquisite package. In an era where technology meets haute couture, URBAN presents Stella and Onyx smartwatches designed to elevate every moment, whether at a grand gathering or a high-powered business meeting. With Sapphire-coated diamond-cut bezels, premium gold metallic strap, and modern design, Stella is poised to become the ultimate lifestyle accessory for women who seek both elegance and efficiency. On the other hand, Onyx boasts of the luxury world of gold and black with premium gold metallic body and complimentary black metal strap.

Speaking on the launch, Aashish Kumbhat, Co-Founder, URBAN, stated, “We are thrilled to introduce Stella and Onyx, two smartwatches that are more than just timepieces—they are expressions of personality and style. Women today demand technology that not only simplifies their lives but also complements their fashion choices. With Stella and Onyx, we have crafted an exquisite collection that offers luxury, intelligence, and health monitoring—all wrapped in a glamorous design. At URBAN, we strive to lead in innovation and deliver seamless connectivity that seamlessly integrates with our users' dynamic lifestyles.”





URBAN Stella: The Crown Jewel of Smartwatches

For those who prefer a sophisticated yet bold look, URBAN Stella is a masterpiece in glamour and innovation. The diamond-cut bezel, faux diamond-studded design, and rotating crown create a mesmerizing jewellery-like appeal. Its 1.2” Super AMOLED display with high contrast Always-on mode makes it a standout accessory, perfect for any occasion. A built-in hydration alert, sleep monitoring, stress and Female Health Tracking ensure that users stay on top of their health while looking effortlessly chic.





Key Features of URBAN Stella:

● 1.2” Super AMOLED Display with 1000 nits brightness

● Diamond-cut bezel & premium golden metal strap

● Multi-functional rotating crown for an intuitive experience

● Female Health Tracking & Breathe Mode for holistic wellness

● Sleep monitoring & hydration alerts

● One-tap voice assistant for convenience

● BT Calling with superior mic clarity

● Customizable 100+ Watch Faces

Colours Available: Gold With Diamond Cut Bezel





URBAN Onyx: The Gold Standard of Smart Fashion

Designed for the woman who loves to stand out, URBAN Onyx exudes a timeless charm with its premium gold metallic body and complimentary black metal strap. Built especially for women who like wearing many hats. It features a stunning 1.32” Super AMOLED Display with 1000 nits peak brightness, ensuring vibrant visuals at any time of the day. Onyx is not just a fashion statement but a fitness companion, boasting multiple sports modes, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and a female health tracker.





Key Features of URBAN Onyx:

● 1.32” Super AMOLED Display with Always-on feature

● 1000 Nits Peak Brightness for crystal-clear visuals

● AI Voice Assistant for seamless connectivity

● Advanced health sensors for HR, BP, SpO2 & Sleep Monitoring

● Multiple sports modes to track every activity

● BT Calling with premium speaker & mic

● Weather alerts, alarms & notifications

Colours available: Metallic Black, Rose Gold & Black, Rose Gold & Black With Gold Clip

Availability & Pricing