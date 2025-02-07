Valentine’s Day 2025: A Curated Gift Guide for the Ones Who Deserve the Best

Make this Valentine's Day unforgettable with a gift as unique as your love. This year, Dyson has introduced a special edition Red Velvet and Gold colourway of the Airstrait™ straightener and Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler and dryer — a striking and elegant colour combination. From salon-quality hair styling to immersive sound, Dyson blends innovation, luxury, and practicality, promising to make this Valentine’s Day as special and memorable as your relationship.

Flawless hair in minutes – The perfect Valentine’s Day gift for natural, damage-free styling Dyson AirstraitTM straightener

The Dyson Airstrait™ straightener is the ultimate tool for anyone who wants smooth, sleek hair without the damage caused by traditional straighteners.

Whether your loved one is running late for work or getting ready for a romantic evening, this gift delivers salon-quality results in minutes.

The Airstrait™ straightener is a revolutionary wet-to-dry straightener that uses air, not heat plates, to style hair.

This means no more heat damage—just shiny, straight hair that lasts. The innovative design allows your loved one to style their hair while drying it, which saves precious time without compromising the quality of the results.

The new Red Velvet/Gold limited-edition colourway makes it a stunning addition to any beauty routine, adding a touch of luxury that’s perfect for this special occasion.

Priced at ₹41,900, the Dyson Airstrait™ straightener is available at Dyson Demo Stores and on Dyson.in .













Endless styling possibilities – The ultimate Valentine’s Day gift for effortless glamour everyday

Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler and dryer

For the one who loves versatility, the Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler and dryer is the ultimate styling tool.

Whether they want voluminous curls, soft waves, or sleek straight hair, this multi-styler has them covered. With Bluetooth® wireless technology, it customizes the airflow and temperature settings to suit your loved one’s unique hair profile offering personalized styling.

This means they can enjoy personalized styling and curling with just the touch of a button, effortlessly blending functionality and elegance to create both casual looks and more glamorous styles with ease.

The limited-edition Red Velvet/Gold colourway makes it an elegant, luxurious gift that’ll stand out on Valentine’s Day.

Priced at INR 49,900, the Dyson Airwrap i.d.TM multi-styler & dryer is available at Dyson.in and Dyson demo stores.













Precision hair care for him - The ultimate grooming gift to keep them looking their best

Dyson Supersonic NuralTM hair dryer

For the loved one who values precision and advanced technology, the Dyson Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer is a game-changer.

Equipped with intelligent Nural™ sensor technology, this hair dryer is Dyson‘s most intelligent hair dryer yet and customizes heat and airflow for each strand, ensuring a fast and flawless drying experience.

The unique Scalp Protect Mode automatically adjusts the settings to protect the scalp from heat damage, making it perfect for anyone with sensitive skin.

This means your loved one can enjoy a gentle, fast, and effective drying experience that also enhances their hair’s natural shine.

Priced at INR 41,900, it is available in Ceramic Patina/Topaz and Vinca Blue/ Topaz. The Dyson Supersonic NuralTM hair dryer is available at Dyson.in and Dyson demo stores.





Portable Perfection – The ideal gift for the on-the-go Stylist who wants flawless hair everywhere

Dyson CorraleTM straightener

For the loved one who’s always on the go, the Dyson Corrale™ straightener is the perfect companion.

With its cordless design, this straightener is perfect for travel, whether they’re heading off for a vacation or a quick weekend getaway.

The Corrale™ uses flexing plate technology to reduce heat damage while providing sleek, poker straight hair every time.

It’s a compact, powerful tool with up to 30 minutes of cord-free styling that ensures they’re always ready for picture-perfect moments, no matter where life takes them.