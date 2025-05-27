Veo 3 Video AI Launch: Pakistan Leads Ahead of India and EU

Pakistan is one of the first countries to get access to Google’s new AI video tool, Veo 3, just days after its launch in the U.S. The update was shared on May 24, 2025, as Google made the tool available in 71 more countries.

Surprisingly, India and European Union countries are not included in this rollout, while Pakistan is already using the tool.

What Is Veo 3?

Veo 3 is an advanced AI model from Google Labs that lets users create videos with background audio. This means the videos can now include sounds like:

Traffic

Nature

People talking or walking

This audio feature is not available in other tools like OpenAI’s Sora, Meta’s MovieGen, Runway ML, Pika Labs, or Stability AI.

How Veo 3 Works

Veo 3 can be accessed online and comes with different plans:

Pro Plan: Includes a trial pack for video generation

Ultra Plan: Gives the most video generations and faster updates

The Ultra Plan costs $249.99 per month in the U.S., with a 50% discount for first-time users for 3 months.

List of New Countries with Access

Besides Pakistan, other countries with access now include:

Australia

Canada

Japan

Malaysia

Brazil

South Korea

Türkiye

South Africa

Google has said they are working to bring Veo 3 to India soon.

Why It’s Important

Veo 3 stands out because it mixes AI video with real sounds, making content more lifelike. This helps creators, filmmakers, and businesses create better videos without extra editing tools.



