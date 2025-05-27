Live
- CBI registers FIR in Himachal Chief Engineer's death case
- K'taka govt holds Covid-preparedness meet with directors of state-run medical colleges & hospitals
- Legends remembered, icons felicitated in Padma ceremony
- IPL 2025: Hazlewood misses out, Patidar on the bench as RCB opt to bowl against LSG
- Wanaparthy District Collector Adarsh Surabhi Special Bulletin on Paddy Purchase
- Varanasi court rejects complaint against Rahul Gandhi for 'Lord Ram fictional' remark
- Anil Kumble thanks Karnataka govt after being named State Forest and Wildlife Ambassador
- Bengaluru traffic woes: Govt announces resumption of towing illegally parked vehicles
- Study links global warming to rising cancers among women
- Top 5 Latest Tamil Movies of 2025 You Shouldn’t Miss
Veo 3 Video AI Launch: Pakistan Leads Ahead of India and EU
Google expands Veo 3, its AI video generation tool with audio support, to 71 countries.
Pakistan is one of the first countries to get access to Google’s new AI video tool, Veo 3, just days after its launch in the U.S. The update was shared on May 24, 2025, as Google made the tool available in 71 more countries.
Surprisingly, India and European Union countries are not included in this rollout, while Pakistan is already using the tool.
What Is Veo 3?
Veo 3 is an advanced AI model from Google Labs that lets users create videos with background audio. This means the videos can now include sounds like:
Traffic
Nature
People talking or walking
This audio feature is not available in other tools like OpenAI’s Sora, Meta’s MovieGen, Runway ML, Pika Labs, or Stability AI.
How Veo 3 Works
Veo 3 can be accessed online and comes with different plans:
Pro Plan: Includes a trial pack for video generation
Ultra Plan: Gives the most video generations and faster updates
The Ultra Plan costs $249.99 per month in the U.S., with a 50% discount for first-time users for 3 months.
List of New Countries with Access
Besides Pakistan, other countries with access now include:
Australia
Canada
Japan
Malaysia
Brazil
South Korea
Türkiye
South Africa
Google has said they are working to bring Veo 3 to India soon.
Why It’s Important
Veo 3 stands out because it mixes AI video with real sounds, making content more lifelike. This helps creators, filmmakers, and businesses create better videos without extra editing tools.