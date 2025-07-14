Vivo X200 FE 5G launched in India can function in extreme temperatures as low as -20℃.

Vivo has officially launched the Vivo X200 FE 5G in India, alongside the Vivo X Fold 5. This premium smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor and comes packed with top-end specs and a stylish new design.

The Vivo X200 FE 5G starts at ₹54,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The higher-end model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at ₹59,999. The phone will go on sale from July 23 via Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and authorized retail outlets.

Launch Offers:

EMI options start at ₹3,055/month (18 months, No Cost EMI, Zero Down Payment)

Up to 10% Instant Cashback on SBI, HDFC, IDFC First, DBS, HSBC, and Yes Bank cards

10% V-Upgrade Exchange Bonus + 1-Year Free Extended Warranty

70% discount on V-shield protection with up to 70% assured cashback

vivo TWS 3e earbuds available at ₹1,499 in a bundled deal

Vivo X200 FE 5G Design and Display:

Weighing just 186g, the X200 FE 5G sports an aerospace-grade metal frame and a 6.31-inch flat display with ZEISS Master Color Display technology. The display features 5000 nits peak brightness, 1.5K resolution (460 PPI), and supports 1.07 billion colors with P3-wide color gamut. Built with Schott Xensation Core glass, it holds an SGS Triple Protection Certification and operates in extreme temperatures as low as -20℃.

Camera Capabilities:

Co-engineered with ZEISS, the triple rear camera setup includes:

50MP ZEISS Telephoto (Sony IMX882 sensor, 3x optical & 100x digital zoom)

50MP ZEISS Main Camera

8MP Ultra-Wide Angle Lens

Camera modes include adjustable bokeh, Street Photography Mode, ZEISS Style Portraits, and ZEISS Multifocal Portraits with focal lengths ranging from 23mm to 100mm.

Battery, Charging, and Performance:

The device is powered by a massive 6,500mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge support for quick recharging. It runs on Funtouch OS, offering personalized wallpapers, icons, dual clocks, and a smoother UI experience thanks to a new scheduling algorithm and animation engine.

Colour Options:

Amber Yellow

Luxe Grey

Frost Blue

The Vivo X200 FE 5G blends premium aesthetics with flagship-level performance and camera innovation—setting a new standard in the mid-premium smartphone segment.