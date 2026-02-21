Amitabh Bachchan says son Abhishek’s surprise visit eases his anxiety

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan penned an emotional note about his son Abhishek Bachchan, revealing how the latter’s unexpected visit brought him immense comfort during a phase of anxiety and emotional unease.

Taking to his personal blog, the veteran actor reflected on feelings of “dislocation” and “displacement”, admitting he was weighed down by worry when Abhishek walked into his room without prior notice.

“And in the distress of dislocation of disconnection of just the futility of displacement… comes a welcome breath… the SON… walks into my room unannounced… in a surprise… simply washed away all the negativity, the worry, the anxiousness,” he wrote.

The 81-year-old star expressed deep gratitude for the reassurance and positivity his son brought into that quiet moment, describing Abhishek as a “beautiful, considerate partner, friend and more”.

Amitabh, who married veteran actress and politician Jaya Bachchan in June 1973, shares two children with her — Shweta and Abhishek. The Bachchan family remains one of Hindi cinema’s most prominent dynasties.

On the professional front, Amitabh was last seen in Vettaiyan, a Tamil-language action drama directed by T. J. Gnanavel. The film featured an ensemble cast including Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak. The story revolved around a senior police officer who accidentally shot an innocent person during an encounter while probing the murder of a teacher.

Abhishek, meanwhile, was last seen in Kaalidhar Laapata, directed by Madhumita. The drama followed a middle-aged man grappling with memory loss and emotional abandonment after overhearing his family’s plan to leave him behind at a religious gathering. Choosing to walk away on his own terms, he embarked on a journey that led him to form an unlikely bond with an eight-year-old orphan named Ballu.

The actor will next appear in Raja Shivaji, directed by Riteish Deshmukh. The historical drama, based on the life of Maratha ruler Shivaji, features an ensemble cast including Riteish in the title role, along with Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte and Genelia Deshmukh.

Through his heartfelt blog entry, Amitabh once again offered a glimpse into the deeply personal bond he shares with his son, reminding fans that beyond stardom lies a father’s quiet joy in his child’s presence.