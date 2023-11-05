Watch The Viral Video Of Street Vendor Brewing Coffee In A Pressure Cooker

For many of us, coffee is like a warm, comforting embrace in a cup. It greets us with a delightful aroma, jolts us awake with that first sip, and promises the prospect of a brighter day. The beauty of coffee lies in its versatility – there are numerous ways to brew it. You can opt for the classic drip coffee maker, or indulge in the elegance of a French press. If you're in need of a quick caffeine boost, there's always espresso. And who could forget the simple pleasure of a good old pour-over? Some like their coffee strong, some prefer it creamy, and others enjoy experimenting with various flavors.



But have you ever considered having coffee made in a pressure cooker? An intriguing video on Instagram showcases a street vendor who specializes in selling coffee prepared using a pressure cooker.



In the video, we witness an elderly vendor who has ingeniously transformed his bicycle into a mobile coffee shop. One side of the bicycle features a steel bucket with a jug suspended inside it. On the opposite side, there's a pressure cooker perched on a stove. This is no ordinary pressure cooker; it has an extended metal pipe with a round knob attached to it. The vendor initiates the coffee-making process by placing all the essential ingredients - milk, coffee powder, and sugar - into the jug. Then, he situates the jug near the pressure cooker and inserts the pipe connected to it inside the jug. As he loosens the knob, the pressure from the cooker is transferred into the jug, creating a bubbling effect. Once the brewing is complete, he pours the aromatic coffee into disposable glasses. Here is the video, have a look on it:











The caption of the video playfully asks, "Kya aapne cooker wali coffee kabhi pee hai?" which translates to, "Have you ever tried cooker coffee?" Since its sharing, the video has garnered over 3.8 million views and numerous comments from intrigued viewers who are captivated by this inventive approach to making coffee. It's a testament to the creativity and innovation found in street food and beverage vendors worldwide.