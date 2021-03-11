WhatsApp may stop working for these iPhone users; Check out

A report from WABetaInfo, a website that tracks changes and functions in WhatsApp, said that the beta version of WhatsApp 2.21.50 is no longer compatible with iPhones running iOS 9.

A report from WABetaInfo, a website that tracks changes and functions in WhatsApp, said that WhatsApp version 2.21.50 beta is no longer compatible with iPhones running iOS 9. Therefore, only those iPhone users using iOS 10 or higher will be able to use WhatsApp.

However, the messaging application has not updated the same information, and even its FAQ page does not mention if there is a change in its supported operating systems. The WhatsApp tracking website also says that the page has yet to be updated.

In another update, WhatsApp plans to release an improved version of its archived chats. According to WABetaInfo, this feature is still under development. Still, sources said that WhatsApp is preparing some UI improvements for the Archived Chats cell that will only be visible after the user has chats in their archive.

Users will not know when they receive messages in archived chats, as all notifications from the feature will be muted.