Live
- Pawan Kalyan cannot dethrone CM Jagan, says Posani
- Jaishankar to file nomination papers for Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat today
- Oppo Reno 10 series to launch today at noon: Expected price and features
- Devotees throng Tirumala temple on Monday
- Vijayawada division safety works: Many trains cancelled
- Alert! Delete File Recovery and Data Recovery and File Manager Apps Now
- Polvaram project and capital Amaravati is possible only by Congress: Revanth
- Wimbledon: Alcaraz wants to face Djokovic in final
- Hyderabad: Oracle Jogini Swarnalata predicts more rains this year
- Luis Suarez, only Spanish man to win Ballon d'Or, has died
WhatsApp rolling out sticker suggestion feature
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new sticker suggestion feature on iOS beta.Beta users will see a new sticker tray above the...
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new sticker suggestion feature on iOS beta.
Beta users will see a new sticker tray above the keyboard in WhatsApp, reports WABetaInfo.
The tray shows all the stickers related to the emoji entered in the chat bar.
Given that the number of installed stickers keeps growing over time, the new sticker suggestion feature will likely be helpful for users.
It sometimes might be complicated to search for a particular sticker from a large collection.
The new feature will also help to save the users’ time.
The sticker suggestion feature is currently available to some beta testers that install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for iOS, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.
Meanwhile, the messaging platform was widely rolling out a redesigned sticker and GIF picker on iOS. The official changelog of the application mentioned that an updated sticker tray with improved navigation is now available on the platform.