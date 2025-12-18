'We live up to ideals of Gandhi ji': Shivraj Singh Chouhan in LS amid Oppn uproar over G Ram G Bill

The Lok Sabha erupted in chaos on Thursday as Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan rose to deliver the government's reply on the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 (VB-G RAM-G Bill), which seeks to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with a new framework guaranteeing 125 days of wage employment annually.

Congress members vociferously demanded that the Bill be referred to a Standing Committee or Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for further scrutiny, escalating tensions in the House.

K.C. Venugopal urged Speaker Om Birla to refer the VB-G RAM-G Bill to a Standing Committee or Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed scrutiny.

Speaker Om Birla rejected the demands, pointing out that the discussion had already extended till 1.30 a.m. the previous night, with as many as 98 MPs participating in the marathon debate.

As Chouhan began his response, invoking Mahatma Gandhi's ideals, he emphasised, "We live for the ideals of Gandhi ji. This Bill is based on the concept of Bapu ji and is in accordance with our Panch Prana."

He added that the legislation prioritises social and economic empowerment, stating, "Samajik aur arthik ko sthan diya hai, hum Gandhi ji ke adarshon par chalne wale hain. Gaon Bharat ki atma hai agar gaon mar jayenge to Bharat mar jayega (villages are the soul of India, if villages perish, India perishes)."

Chouhan accused the Congress of hypocrisy, noting that opposition members had ample opportunity to voice their views late into the night but were now unwilling to hear the government's side.

"It is my right to make them hear the government reply," he asserted amid interruptions.

The Opposition's protests stemmed from concerns that the new Bill weakens the demand-driven guarantees of MGNREGA, shifts financial burdens to states, and removes Mahatma Gandhi's name from the flagship rural employment scheme -- a move criticised as an "insult" to the Father of the Nation.

Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others, had earlier staged protests holding Gandhi's portraits.

Supporters argue the Bill modernises rural livelihoods, aligns with the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision, and enhances convergence with schemes for water security and infrastructure.

With the Winter Session nearing its end on December 19, the government pushes to pass the Bill to provide better employment guarantees to the people.