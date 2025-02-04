WhatsApp Update: New Event Scheduling Feature to Soon Arrive in Private Chats

WhatsApp is gearing up to introduce a much-awaited feature—event scheduling in private chats. Until now, this functionality was limited to group conversations, allowing users to create events, set reminders, and coordinate plans without relying on third-party apps. With this update, scheduling will become more seamless, offering users greater flexibility for planning within one-on-one chats.

According to WABetaInfo, the event scheduling feature has already appeared in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS (version 25.2.10.73). This enhancement enables users to set up events directly within private chats, complete with location details and links for audio or video calls. By integrating scheduling into personal conversations, WhatsApp is eliminating the need for users to switch to external calendar applications, making communication and planning more efficient.

This update arrives at a time when Apple is rumoured to be working on its own event management tool, codenamed ‘Invites.’ Designed to help users organize meetings and social gatherings, this upcoming app could offer an alternative to Apple’s existing Calendar app. Reports from 9to5Mac indicate that references to ‘Invites’ first surfaced in the iOS 18.2 beta but were later removed. However, the feature has reappeared in iOS 18.3 beta 2, suggesting that Apple is still actively refining it.

The ‘Invites’ app is expected to integrate with ‘GroupKit,’ a new iOS 18 framework that manages group-based interactions. This functionality may allow users to track RSVPs and see who has confirmed attendance. However, whether the app will be a standalone product or integrated into existing Apple services like iMessage remains unclear. As Apple has not officially announced the project, there is no certainty that ‘Invites’ will be part of the final iOS release.

Beyond event scheduling, WhatsApp is also working on other enhancements, including updating its ‘View Once’ media feature. Currently, photos and videos sent as ‘View Once’ can only be opened on the primary device where WhatsApp is registered. The company is now testing an expansion allowing users to access such media on linked devices, making it more convenient for those who use WhatsApp across multiple platforms.

As of now, there’s no official timeline for when WhatsApp’s event scheduling feature or Apple’s ‘Invites’ app will be available to the public. While the WhatsApp beta is accessible to select iOS users via TestFlight, Apple’s plans remain speculative, with no confirmation of a final release date.