WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to Bring Filters for In-App Camera

WhatsApp is gearing up to enhance its in-app camera experience with new filters, making photo and video sharing more fun and engaging for users. These filters, spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android by WABetaInfo, will offer a range of features including skin smoothing, background changes, lighting adjustments, and more.

WhatsApp Update:WhatsApp Camera Gets a Fun Upgrade

WhatsApp, while primarily a messaging platform, has grown into a popular tool for sharing images. In line with its goal to enhance the user experience, the Meta-owned app is planning to introduce filters to its built-in camera, allowing users to add effects to photos and videos they take directly within the app.

According to WABetaInfo, the new feature will allow users to quickly apply various filters with just a tap before capturing their media. This brings WhatsApp in line with other social media apps that offer similar functionalities, making it easier for users to enhance their visuals without leaving the platform. Until now, these filters were only available during video calls.



WhatsApp Update: What Filters to Expect

The new filters include options like skin smoothing, background changes, and lighting adjustments, providing more control over the final look of photos and videos. These features will be accessible via a new filter button in the camera interface. With this addition, users can make real-time adjustments, experimenting with different effects before capturing their photos or recording videos. Currently, the feature is still in beta, so it may take some time before it is widely available.

WhatsApp Update: Android Users to Get iOS Feature

Additionally, WhatsApp has introduced a feature in the Android beta version 2.24.20.19 that allows users to mark all chats as read—an option that has been available for iOS users for some time. This feature helps users clear unread notifications from chats they haven’t yet opened. As the filters and other features roll out, WhatsApp continues to innovate and elevate the user experience.