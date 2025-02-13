Live
- Take strict crime control measures, SP directs cops
- Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary 2025: Inspiring Quotes by the Nightingale of India
- Srikalahasti MLA invites Union Ministers for Sivaratri fete
- South Korea: Yoon attends likely final hearing of impeachment trial
- Northwest Australia bracing for severe cyclone
- All eyes on Shivakumar’s next move amid Siddaramaiah's ambitions to lead party in Karnataka Assembly polls
- World Radio Day 2025: Date, Theme, History, Significance & Fascinating Facts
- Indian women's team banks on home support ahead of the FIH Pro League matches
- Wordle #1335 Hints and Clues for Thursday, February 13th - Find the Answer
- Working as a tool for anti-national activities: Nadda on Oppn walkout
Just In
Wordle #1335 Hints and Clues for Thursday, February 13th - Find the Answer
Highlights
Looking for today’s Wordle solution? Check out our hints, clues, and the answer for Wordle #1335 on Thursday, February 13th. Test your skills and see if you can crack the puzzle with these helpful tips!
Looking for today’s Wordle hints, clues, and answer? You’ve come to the right place! If you’re a Wordle enthusiast, you’ll enjoy this fun challenge of the day. Let’s dive into how to solve today’s puzzle!
How to Solve Today's Wordle:
- Hint: Afro-Cuban music
- Clue: The word ends with a vowel.
The Answer:
Wordle #1335
RUMBA
What Does "Rumba" Mean?
The word rumba comes from Spanish. It means "party" or "celebration." In Cuba, it is used to describe a type of music and dance that mixes African rhythms with Spanish styles.
Keep having fun with Wordle and let me know how the puzzle went!
Next Story