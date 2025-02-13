Wordle #1335 Hints and Clues for Thursday, February 13th - Find the Answer

  • Menu
Highlights

Looking for today’s Wordle hints, clues, and answer? You’ve come to the right place! If you’re a Wordle enthusiast, you’ll enjoy this fun challenge of the day. Let’s dive into how to solve today’s puzzle!

How to Solve Today's Wordle:

  • Hint: Afro-Cuban music
  • Clue: The word ends with a vowel.

The Answer:

Wordle #1335

RUMBA

What Does "Rumba" Mean?

The word rumba comes from Spanish. It means "party" or "celebration." In Cuba, it is used to describe a type of music and dance that mixes African rhythms with Spanish styles.

Keep having fun with Wordle and let me know how the puzzle went!

