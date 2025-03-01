Wordle #1350 Solution and Hints - Friday, February 28, 2025

Wordle fans, it’s time for another challenge! Looking for hints or just the answer to today’s puzzle? You're in the right place.

Let’s go through the clues for Wordle #1350, dated Friday, February 28, 2025, and help you keep that winning streak alive.

Ready to crack the code? Let’s dive in! Wordle #1350 (Friday, February 28, 2025)

Hints & Solution:

Hint 1: Today’s Wordle has one vowel, placed in one spot. Keep this in mind when guessing.

Hint 2: The first letter of today's Wordle is F, a common start in many Wordle answers.

Hint 3: Yes, today's Wordle has repeated letters. Watch out for double letters.

Hint 4: The last letter is Y, a frequent ending letter in Wordle.

The last letter is Y, a frequent ending letter in Wordle. Final Clue: Today’s word describes something unclear or not sharp, like a blurry image.

Answer (Spoiler Alert):

The answer to Wordle #1350 is FUZZY.

It describes something unclear or blurry, making it a fitting challenge for today.