Wordle Answer and Hint for August 4, 2025

Wordle #1459 Hints and Answer for June 17, 2025: Starts with P, Ends with K
Wordle #1459 Hints and Answer for June 17, 2025: Starts with P, Ends with K

Check out the Wordle answer for August 4, 2025. Get helpful hints, clues, and today’s solution if you're stuck. See if you guessed it right!

Ready to test your brain today? Let’s break down the clues and reveal the answer without any spoilers at first. Keep scrolling if you need help or just want to know today’s word!

Wordle Answer – August 4, 2025

Hint: The word means stiff

Double Letter? Yes – the letter I comes twice

First Letter: R

Total Letters: 5

Today’s Wordle Answer: RIGID

No stress if you didn’t get it today — a new Wordle comes every day. Try again tomorrow and keep improving! 🧠

