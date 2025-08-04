Live
Wordle Answer and Hint for August 4, 2025
Highlights
Check out the Wordle answer for August 4, 2025. Get helpful hints, clues, and today’s solution if you're stuck. See if you guessed it right!
Ready to test your brain today? Let’s break down the clues and reveal the answer without any spoilers at first. Keep scrolling if you need help or just want to know today’s word!
Wordle Answer – August 4, 2025
Hint: The word means stiff
Double Letter? Yes – the letter I comes twice
First Letter: R
Total Letters: 5
Today’s Wordle Answer: RIGID
No stress if you didn’t get it today — a new Wordle comes every day. Try again tomorrow and keep improving! 🧠
