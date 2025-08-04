Wordle Answer and Hint for August 4, 2025

Ready to test your brain today? Let’s break down the clues and reveal the answer without any spoilers at first. Keep scrolling if you need help or just want to know today’s word!

Wordle Answer – August 4, 2025

Hint: The word means stiff

Double Letter? Yes – the letter I comes twice

First Letter: R

Total Letters: 5

Today’s Wordle Answer: RIGID

No stress if you didn’t get it today — a new Wordle comes every day. Try again tomorrow and keep improving! 🧠

