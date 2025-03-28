  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology

Wordle Answer and Hints for March 28, 2025

Wordle Answer and Hints for March 28, 2025
x

Wordle Answer and Hints for March 28, 2025

Highlights

Struggling with today's Wordle? Here are some hints to guide you:

Wordle is a popular online word puzzle game where players have six attempts to guess a five-letter word Struggling with today’s Wordle? Don't worry! Here are some hints to guide you:

Hints:

1. Vowels: The word contains one vowel, used twice.

2. First Letter: The word starts with the letter "V".

3. Last Letter: The word ends with the letter "E".

4. Repeat Letter: There is one repeated letter in the word.

5. Meaning: The word refers to a type of writing, often found in poetry or songs.

Answer:

The solution to today's Wordle (Game #1378) is "VERSE".

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick