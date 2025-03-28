Live
Wordle Answer and Hints for March 28, 2025
Highlights
Struggling with today's Wordle? Here are some hints to guide you:
Wordle is a popular online word puzzle game where players have six attempts to guess a five-letter word Struggling with today’s Wordle? Don't worry! Here are some hints to guide you:
Hints:
1. Vowels: The word contains one vowel, used twice.
2. First Letter: The word starts with the letter "V".
3. Last Letter: The word ends with the letter "E".
4. Repeat Letter: There is one repeated letter in the word.
5. Meaning: The word refers to a type of writing, often found in poetry or songs.
Answer:
The solution to today's Wordle (Game #1378) is "VERSE".
