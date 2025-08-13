  • Menu
Wordle Answer for August 13, 2025 – Hints & Solution for Puzzle #1516

Highlights

Stuck on Wordle #1516 for August 13, 2025? Check out the hints, clues, and today’s answer to keep your winning streak alive.

Wordle is a daily puzzle where you have six tries to guess a five-letter word.

How it works:

  • Green = right letter in the right place
  • Yellow = right letter in the wrong place
  • Grey = letter not in the word

Start with words that have lots of vowels and common letters, like AISLE, SALTY, or DINER. Watch the colors and avoid repeating letters that are already ruled out.

Today’s Hints:

  • 2 vowels
  • No double letters
  • Starts with K
  • Clue: It’s a fermented drink

Today’s Answer: KEFIR

