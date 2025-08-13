Wordle Answer for August 13, 2025 – Hints & Solution for Puzzle #1516

Wordle is a daily puzzle where you have six tries to guess a five-letter word.

How it works:

Green = right letter in the right place

= right letter in the right place Yellow = right letter in the wrong place

= right letter in the wrong place Grey = letter not in the word

Start with words that have lots of vowels and common letters, like AISLE, SALTY, or DINER. Watch the colors and avoid repeating letters that are already ruled out.

Today’s Hints:

2 vowels

No double letters

Starts with K

Clue: It’s a fermented drink

Today’s Answer: KEFIR