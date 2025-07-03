  • Menu
Wordle Answer for July 3, 2025 (Puzzle #1475): Hints and Solution

Looking for help with today’s Wordle puzzle? Get easy clues and the full answer to Wordle #1475 for July 3, 2025. Perfect for students and beginners.

Today’s Wordle puzzle may be hard for some players. If you need help, read below.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a free word game.

  • You guess a 5-letter word.
  • You get 6 tries.

After each guess, you see color clues:

Green = right letter, right place

Yellow = right letter, wrong place

Gray = letter not in the word

Everyone gets the same puzzle every day.

Hints for Today’s Word

  1. It is a type of flower.
  2. It starts with P.
  3. It ends with Y.
  4. One letter appears three times.
  5. It has only one vowel.

Answer

The Wordle answer for July 3, 2025 is: POPPY

