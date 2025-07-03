Wordle Answer for July 3, 2025 (Puzzle #1475): Hints and Solution
Today’s Wordle puzzle may be hard for some players. If you need help, read below.
What is Wordle?
Wordle is a free word game.
- You guess a 5-letter word.
- You get 6 tries.
After each guess, you see color clues:
Green = right letter, right place
Yellow = right letter, wrong place
Gray = letter not in the word
Everyone gets the same puzzle every day.
Hints for Today’s Word
- It is a type of flower.
- It starts with P.
- It ends with Y.
- One letter appears three times.
- It has only one vowel.
Answer
The Wordle answer for July 3, 2025 is: POPPY
