Wordle Answer for July 3, 2025 (Puzzle #1475): Hints and Solution

Today’s Wordle puzzle may be hard for some players. If you need help, read below.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a free word game.

You guess a 5-letter word.

You get 6 tries.

After each guess, you see color clues:

Green = right letter, right place

Yellow = right letter, wrong place

Gray = letter not in the word

Everyone gets the same puzzle every day.

Hints for Today’s Word

It is a type of flower. It starts with P. It ends with Y. One letter appears three times. It has only one vowel.

Answer

The Wordle answer for July 3, 2025 is: POPPY