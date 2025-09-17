Wordle Answer Today (#1551) – September 17, 2025 | Hints and Solution

Wordle is a daily puzzle where players have six tries to guess a five-letter word. It was created by Josh Wardle in 2021 and later acquired by The New York Times in 2022. Blocks turn green for correct letters in the right spot, yellow for correct letters in the wrong spot, and gray for letters not in the word.

Hints for Wordle #1551 (Sept 17, 2025):

Word type: noun

Clue: pearly, linked to wisdom

Vowels: two (includes E)

Repeating letters: yes

Starts with T

Meaning: plural of a hard, bone-like part in the jaws

Answer (spoiler): TEETH