Wordle Answer Today (#1556) – Hints & Solution for September 22, 2025

Wordle is a fun daily puzzle where you have six tries to guess a five-letter word. Each guess gives clues to help you solve it.

If you’re stuck, don’t worry — here are today’s hints and the final answer.

Today’s Wordle Hints (#1556)

First letter: Q

Last letter: L

Meaning: A feather, once used as a pen for writing

Vowels: 1 vowel (U)

Repeated letter: L appears twice

Usage: Old writing tools, feathers, history

Answer: QUILL

Yesterday’s Wordle (Sept 21, 2025 – #1555)

First letter: C

Last letter: N

Meaning: A group of witches

Vowels: O, E

Repeated letters: None

Usage: Folklore, magic, witchcraft

Answer: COVEN