Wordle Answer Today (#1556) – Hints & Solution for September 22, 2025
Highlights

Stuck on Wordle #1556 for September 22, 2025? Check out today’s hints (starts with Q, ends with L) and find the final answer here. Also see yesterday’s solution.

Wordle is a fun daily puzzle where you have six tries to guess a five-letter word. Each guess gives clues to help you solve it.

If you’re stuck, don’t worry — here are today’s hints and the final answer.

Today’s Wordle Hints (#1556)

  • First letter: Q
  • Last letter: L
  • Meaning: A feather, once used as a pen for writing
  • Vowels: 1 vowel (U)
  • Repeated letter: L appears twice
  • Usage: Old writing tools, feathers, history

Answer: QUILL

Yesterday’s Wordle (Sept 21, 2025 – #1555)

  • First letter: C
  • Last letter: N
  • Meaning: A group of witches
  • Vowels: O, E
  • Repeated letters: None

Usage: Folklore, magic, witchcraft

Answer: COVEN

