Wordle Answer Today (#1556) – Hints & Solution for September 22, 2025
Highlights
Stuck on Wordle #1556 for September 22, 2025? Check out today’s hints (starts with Q, ends with L) and find the final answer here. Also see yesterday’s solution.
Wordle is a fun daily puzzle where you have six tries to guess a five-letter word. Each guess gives clues to help you solve it.
If you’re stuck, don’t worry — here are today’s hints and the final answer.
Today’s Wordle Hints (#1556)
- First letter: Q
- Last letter: L
- Meaning: A feather, once used as a pen for writing
- Vowels: 1 vowel (U)
- Repeated letter: L appears twice
- Usage: Old writing tools, feathers, history
Answer: QUILL
Yesterday’s Wordle (Sept 21, 2025 – #1555)
- First letter: C
- Last letter: N
- Meaning: A group of witches
- Vowels: O, E
- Repeated letters: None
Usage: Folklore, magic, witchcraft
Answer: COVEN
