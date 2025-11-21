Wordle Answer Today (21 November 2025): Puzzle #1616 Hints and Final Solution
Check the Wordle answer for 21 November 2025. Get simple hints, clues, and the final solution for Puzzle #1616. Easy guide to help you solve today’s Wordle quickly.
Today’s Wordle puzzle (#1616) may feel tricky. If you want quick hints or the final answer, here it is in simple words.
What Wordle Is
Wordle is a daily game where you guess a five-letter word in six tries.
Green = right letter, right place
Yellow = right letter, wrong place
Grey = letter not in the word
A new puzzle comes every day for everyone.
Hints for Today
Five letters
No repeated letters
Two vowels
Starts with V
Ends with L
Meaning: related to speech sounds / letters
Simple Tips
Start with words that have common vowels and consonants.
Examples: AISLE, SALTY, DINER
Use colour clues to remove wrong letters.
Today’s Wordle Answer
The answer for Wordle #1616 is: VOWEL