Wordle Answer Today (21 November 2025): Puzzle #1616 Hints and Final Solution

  • Created On:  21 Nov 2025 12:23 PM IST
X

Check the Wordle answer for 21 November 2025. Get simple hints, clues, and the final solution for Puzzle #1616. Easy guide to help you solve today’s Wordle quickly.

Today’s Wordle puzzle (#1616) may feel tricky. If you want quick hints or the final answer, here it is in simple words.

What Wordle Is

Wordle is a daily game where you guess a five-letter word in six tries.

Green = right letter, right place

Yellow = right letter, wrong place

Grey = letter not in the word

A new puzzle comes every day for everyone.

Hints for Today

Five letters

No repeated letters

Two vowels

Starts with V

Ends with L

Meaning: related to speech sounds / letters

Simple Tips

Start with words that have common vowels and consonants.

Examples: AISLE, SALTY, DINER

Use colour clues to remove wrong letters.

Today’s Wordle Answer

The answer for Wordle #1616 is: VOWEL

