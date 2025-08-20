  • Menu
Wordle Answer Today (Aug 20, #1523): Hints and Solution

Highlights

Stuck on Wordle #1523 for August 20? Get simple hints and today’s Wordle answer. Check clues, today’s solution, and recent past answers here.

Stuck on today’s Wordle? Don’t worry — we’ve got quick hints and the answer to help you keep your winning streak.

Hints for August 20

  • Two letters repeat.
  • Only one vowel, used twice.
  • Starts with L.
  • It’s an animal.
  • Known as a pack animal from the camel family.

Answer for Wordle #1523 (Aug 20)

The word is: LLAMA

