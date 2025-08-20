Live
- TCS Layoffs Spark Protest in Chennai: Union Warns 30,000 Jobs at Risk
- Baker has the ability to get wickets and take hat-tricks: Brook
- Nia Sharma treats Krystal D'souza with special coffee during Mumbai monsoon
- Apology by psephologist on Maha polls exposes entire ecosystem, says K'taka BJP chief
- One injured after being struck by scooter at Pantangi toll plaza in Yadadri district
- India to lead next wave of 5G, AI and IoT: PM Modi
- India women to have preparatory camp in Visakhapatnam ahead of ODI WC
- 69 killed after motorbike collides with mini-truck in Afghanistan
- Google Docs Gets Gemini AI Voice Reader and Image Generator for Smarter Workflows
- New Zealand cuts official cash rate to 3 per cent to support slowing economy
Wordle Answer Today (Aug 20, #1523): Hints and Solution
Highlights
Stuck on Wordle #1523 for August 20? Get simple hints and today’s Wordle answer. Check clues, today’s solution, and recent past answers here.
Stuck on today’s Wordle? Don’t worry — we’ve got quick hints and the answer to help you keep your winning streak.
Hints for August 20
- Two letters repeat.
- Only one vowel, used twice.
- Starts with L.
- It’s an animal.
- Known as a pack animal from the camel family.
Answer for Wordle #1523 (Aug 20)
The word is: LLAMA
Next Story