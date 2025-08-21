Wordle Answer Today August 21, 2025: Hints, Clues, and Solution for Puzzle #1524

Here are some quick hints and the final answer to help you keep your Wordle streak alive.

Quick Hints

The word is a verb.

It has one “T.”

It has two vowels: E and O.

It means “to praise enthusiastically.”

It rhymes with “bowl.”

Today’s Clue

Think of a formal way to praise someone or something—like an author praising a hero, or a fan praising their favorite artist.

Today’s Wordle Answer

The answer for today’s Wordle is EXTOL.