Live
- Google Pixel 10 Lineup Brings Magnets, AI Features, and Durability Upgrades
- Pakistan's Sindh struggles with power cuts, waterlogging as heavy rainfall continues
- Coolie Day 8 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth Film Crosses ₹223 Crore in India
- CBI court jails three postal officials in Rs 1.21 cr corruption case in Madhya Pradesh
- Foundation laid for tribal multipurpose marketing centre
- Major mishap averted after RTC bus loses rear wheels
- World mosquito day observed
- Disabled persons protest in Gonegandla over stoppage of pensions
- Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao reviews on rains and supply of urea
- Empower women as entrepreneurs: Vakati Karuna
Wordle Answer Today August 21, 2025: Hints, Clues, and Solution for Puzzle #1524
Highlights
Looking for today’s Wordle answer for August 21, 2025? Get simple hints, clues, and the final solution for Wordle puzzle #1524 to keep your winning streak alive.
Here are some quick hints and the final answer to help you keep your Wordle streak alive.
Quick Hints
- The word is a verb.
- It has one “T.”
- It has two vowels: E and O.
- It means “to praise enthusiastically.”
- It rhymes with “bowl.”
Today’s Clue
Think of a formal way to praise someone or something—like an author praising a hero, or a fan praising their favorite artist.
Today’s Wordle Answer
The answer for today’s Wordle is EXTOL.
Next Story