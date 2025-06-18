Wordle Answer Today for June 18, 2025 (#1460) – Hints and Solution Revealed

Wordle streak is still alive and well. Whether you're on a roll or starting fresh, we’re here to help with some hints and the answer to today’s Wordle puzzle.

What Is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily word game where you guess a hidden five-letter word.

You get six tries to guess the word.

Letters turn green if they're in the right spot.

Letters turn yellow if they’re in the word but in the wrong spot.

Gray letters are not in the word at all.

It’s simple but addicting — and the same word is given to everyone each day.

Wordle’s Popularity

Wordle became a huge hit in 2021.

Its creator, Josh Wardle, made it easy to share results, which helped it go viral.

The New York Times bought Wordle in 2022.

In 2024, players played 5.3 billion Wordle games!

You can play it on the NYT website, app, Discord, or even Meta Quest headsets. The game refreshes daily at midnight local time.

How to Play Wordle

Type any 5-letter word as your first guess.

Use the color hints to narrow it down.

You get six guesses total.

Letters can appear more than once in a word.

You can play once per day, unless you're a subscriber.

Want to Play More Than Once?

If you subscribe to NYT Games, you can:

Access over 1,400 past Wordle puzzles.

Use Wordle Bot to analyze your guesses.

Recent Wordle Answers

June 17 (Tuesday): PRANK

June 16 (Monday): PETTY

June 15 (Sunday): QUAIL

June 14 (Saturday): GHOST

June 13 (Friday): BILGE

Hints for Today’s Wordle (June 18)

Clue: What a famous Norwegian artist might do when eating.

There are no repeating letters.

The first letter is M.

Today’s Wordle Answer (Wednesday, June 18, 2025):

MUNCH

If you didn’t get it today, no worries — tomorrow is a new chance to play and win. Good luck with your next puzzle!