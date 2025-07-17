Live
Wordle Answer Today (July 17): Clues and Solution for the 5-Letter Word
Highlights
Stuck on today’s Wordle? Get simple clues and the correct answer for July 17.
Wordle is a fun daily word game where game enthusiasts guess a five-letter word in six tries. Each guess will have clues:
Green: correct letter in the right place
Yellow: correct letter in the wrong place
Gray: letter not in the word
Main Clues for Today’s Wordle
It is an adjective
It relates to music especially tonal
It starts with the letter M
It contains two vowels O and A
It has no repeating letters
It means related to mood or mode
Today's Wordle Answer
Modal
Key Wordle Tips Core Principles
Start with a balanced word like trace or slant
Use vowels early to narrow down the options
Do not repeat gray letters
Think of word meaning if you are stuck
