Wordle April 30: A Lazy Surprise – Can You Guess the Five-Letter Word?

The Wordle answer for April 30 is “IDLER.” This five-letter word describes someone who avoids work, making it a fitting choice for the middle of the week. Get the clues and the full breakdown of how to guess today’s word.

Millions of Wordle fans tried the puzzle on April 30.

Remember, you only get six guesses, so here are some hints to help

Hints to Help You Solve the Puzzle

The word starts with I.

It ends with R.

There are 5 unique letters.

The word has 2 vowels.

It describes someone who doesn’t like work.

The Answer: “IDLER.”

An “idler” is someone who doesn’t want to work. It’s a perfect word for anyone feeling lazy during the week.

If you guessed “IDLER,” you were right!

Why is Wordle So Fun?

Wordle is simple and quick. You get six guesses. The letters turn green if they’re right, yellow if they’re in the word but in the wrong spot, and gray if they’re not in the word.

The game only updates once a day, which keeps it fresh and exciting.


