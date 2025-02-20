Wordle Hints and Answer for February 20, 2025 - Today's Puzzle Solution

The weekend is getting closer. To pass the time, let’s play today’s Wordle puzzle.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily game where you guess a five-letter word. You have six guesses. The game helps you by showing colours:

Green means the letter is in the right place.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but not in the right place.

Gray means the letter is not in the word.

The word changes every day, and everyone gets the same word.

How to play Wordle:

1. Guess a five-letter word.

2. The game shows how close you are.

3. You have six tries.

How to play more than once a day:

If you have a New York Times subscription, you can play past Wordle puzzles. You can also use Wordle Bot to see how well you did.

Previous Wordle answers:

Yesterday (Feb 19): MADLY

MADLY Feb 18: INDIE

INDIE Feb 17: TRAIL

TRAIL Feb 16: SUAVE

SUAVE Feb 15: CROOK

Today’s Wordle hints:

Hint: "Papa _____," artist behind the 2000 song "Last Resort."

"Papa _____," artist behind the 2000 song "Last Resort." Double letters: None.

None. First letter: "R."

Today’s Wordle answer is:

ROACH

If you didn’t get it, don’t worry. Try again tomorrow!