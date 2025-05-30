  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology

Wordle May 30, 2025 Answer & Hints | Today’s Wordle #1441 Solution

Wordle #1391: Hints and Tips for April 10, 2025
x

 Wordle #1391: Hints and Tips for April 10, 2025

Highlights

Get today’s Wordle answer for May 30, 2025 (#1441), plus helpful hints, recent answers, and the best starting words to improve your game.

Looking for today’s Wordle solution? You’re in the right place. Below, you’ll find hints for today’s puzzle, the full answer (if you need it), and recent Wordle history. We also cover daily answers for other New York Times puzzles, like the Mini Crossword, Connections, and Strands.

Hints for Today’s Wordle (May 30)

If you want some help without seeing the answer right away, here are five clues:

Repeats: The word contains one repeated letter.

Vowels: There are two vowels, but one of them appears twice.

Starting Letter: The word begins with a vowel.

That Vowel: It starts with the letter I.

Meaning Clue: It describes a phrase whose overall meaning is different from the literal meaning of the words—for example, "raining cats and dogs."

Today's Wordle Answer (May 30, #1441):

IDIOM

Yesterday’s Wordle Answer (May 29, #1440):

QUASH

Recent Wordle Answers:

May 25 (#1436): GRIFT

May 26 (#1437): DRONE

May 27 (#1438): SPORT

May 28 (#1439): POLAR

Best Wordle Starting Words:

Choosing a strong starter word helps narrow down the answer faster. The best openers use common letters like E, A, and R, and avoid rare ones like Q, Z, and J.

Some great options:

ADIEU, TRAIN, CLOSE, STARE, NOISE

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick