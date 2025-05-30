Wordle May 30, 2025 Answer & Hints | Today’s Wordle #1441 Solution

Looking for today’s Wordle solution? You’re in the right place. Below, you’ll find hints for today’s puzzle, the full answer (if you need it), and recent Wordle history. We also cover daily answers for other New York Times puzzles, like the Mini Crossword, Connections, and Strands.

Hints for Today’s Wordle (May 30)

If you want some help without seeing the answer right away, here are five clues:

Repeats: The word contains one repeated letter.

Vowels: There are two vowels, but one of them appears twice.

Starting Letter: The word begins with a vowel.

That Vowel: It starts with the letter I.

Meaning Clue: It describes a phrase whose overall meaning is different from the literal meaning of the words—for example, "raining cats and dogs."

Today's Wordle Answer (May 30, #1441):

IDIOM

Yesterday’s Wordle Answer (May 29, #1440):

QUASH

Recent Wordle Answers:

May 25 (#1436): GRIFT

May 26 (#1437): DRONE

May 27 (#1438): SPORT

May 28 (#1439): POLAR

Best Wordle Starting Words:

Choosing a strong starter word helps narrow down the answer faster. The best openers use common letters like E, A, and R, and avoid rare ones like Q, Z, and J.

Some great options:

ADIEU, TRAIN, CLOSE, STARE, NOISE