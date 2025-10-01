Wordle October 1, 2025 Answer & Hints | Today’s Wordle Solution SPOIL

Wordle is a fun word game where you guess a 5-letter word in 6 tries. After each guess, the game shows colors to help you get closer to the right word.

Hints for Today’s Wordle

The word starts with the letter S.

It means to damage or ruin something.

It has 5 letters and includes the letters O and I together.

It ends with the letters IL.

It rhymes with the word coil.

Today’s Wordle Answer

The word is SPOIL.

How to Play Wordle

Try to guess a 5-letter word.

If a letter turns green, it means it’s in the right place.

If it turns yellow, the letter is in the word but in the wrong place.

If it’s gray, the letter is not in the word.

Use these clues to guess the word in 6 tries or less.

Try guessing words with many vowels like:

ARISE

CRANE

IDEAL

ADIEU

RATIO

