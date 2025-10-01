Wordle October 1, 2025 Answer & Hints | Today’s Wordle Solution SPOIL
Stuck on today’s Wordle? Get hints and the answer for October 1, 2025. Learn how to play Wordle, tips for guessing, and the solution: SPOIL.
Wordle is a fun word game where you guess a 5-letter word in 6 tries. After each guess, the game shows colors to help you get closer to the right word.
Hints for Today’s Wordle
- The word starts with the letter S.
- It means to damage or ruin something.
- It has 5 letters and includes the letters O and I together.
- It ends with the letters IL.
- It rhymes with the word coil.
Today’s Wordle Answer
The word is SPOIL.
How to Play Wordle
- Try to guess a 5-letter word.
- If a letter turns green, it means it’s in the right place.
- If it turns yellow, the letter is in the word but in the wrong place.
- If it’s gray, the letter is not in the word.
- Use these clues to guess the word in 6 tries or less.
Try guessing words with many vowels like:
- ARISE
- CRANE
- IDEAL
- ADIEU
- RATIO
What’s today’s Wordle answer?
A: SPOIL.
