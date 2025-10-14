Live
Wordle October 14, 2025 Answer: FORUM – Today’s Wordle Solution
Find today’s Wordle answer for October 14, 2025: FORUM.
Wordle players started Tuesday, October 14, with a puzzle that made many think hard.
This five-letter game needs quick thinking, patience, and a bit of luck. Some solve it fast, while others play to keep their streak.
How to Play Wordle
Guess the secret five-letter word in six tries.
After each guess:
Green = correct letter in the correct place
Yellow = correct letter, wrong place
Grey = letter not in the word
These hints help players eliminate wrong letters and find the answer.
Clues for Today
The word is a place for meetings
Starts with F
Ends with M
Has 2 vowels
All letters are different
Using “humour” as first guess shows 4 yellow letters
Wordle Answer
The answer for October 14, 2025 is: FORUM ✅
A forum is a place where people talk or share ideas.
Today, it usually means an online discussion platform.
In Ancient Rome, it was a public square for meetings, markets, and debates.
Well done if you got it right! If not, tomorrow is a new puzzle.