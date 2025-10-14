Wordle October 14, 2025 Answer: FORUM – Today’s Wordle Solution

Wordle players started Tuesday, October 14, with a puzzle that made many think hard.

This five-letter game needs quick thinking, patience, and a bit of luck. Some solve it fast, while others play to keep their streak.

How to Play Wordle

Guess the secret five-letter word in six tries.

After each guess:

Green = correct letter in the correct place

Yellow = correct letter, wrong place

Grey = letter not in the word

These hints help players eliminate wrong letters and find the answer.

Clues for Today

The word is a place for meetings

Starts with F

Ends with M

Has 2 vowels

All letters are different

Using “humour” as first guess shows 4 yellow letters

Wordle Answer

The answer for October 14, 2025 is: FORUM ✅

A forum is a place where people talk or share ideas.

Today, it usually means an online discussion platform.

In Ancient Rome, it was a public square for meetings, markets, and debates.

Well done if you got it right! If not, tomorrow is a new puzzle.