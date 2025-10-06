Wordle October 6, 2025 Answer Revealed: Details Inside

The word has five letters and contains three different vowels.

All letters in the word are unique, with no repeats.

It starts with the letter A and ends with the letter E.

This Wordle word is a verb. It means to entertain, amuse, or delight someone in a playful or light-hearted way.

If your guesses didn’t give many green or yellow tiles today, don’t worry.

Use the hints about vowels, starting and ending letters, and the meaning to narrow down your next guesses.

Answer: AMUSE