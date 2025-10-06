  • Menu
Wordle October 6, 2025 Answer Revealed: Details Inside

Check the October 6, 2025 answer for Puzzle. Hints, , and tips included to help you solve this tricky five-letter Wordle word.

The word has five letters and contains three different vowels.

All letters in the word are unique, with no repeats.

It starts with the letter A and ends with the letter E.

This Wordle word is a verb. It means to entertain, amuse, or delight someone in a playful or light-hearted way.

If your guesses didn’t give many green or yellow tiles today, don’t worry.

Use the hints about vowels, starting and ending letters, and the meaning to narrow down your next guesses.

Answer: AMUSE

