Wordle Puzzle #1,326 - Clues and Answer for February 4

Wordle is a really popular word game from The New York Times. It was made by Josh Wardle, a Welsh engineer, and released in October 2021. It became so popular that the New York Times bought it in January 2022.

In Wordle, players have six chances to guess a five-letter word. After each guess, coloured tiles show how close you are:

Green tiles mean the letter is right and in the right place.

Yellow tiles mean the letter is in the word but in the wrong place.

Gray tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all.

Wordle said he picked five letters and six guesses because it was the best balance of challenge and fun. He tested different word lengths and guess numbers, and this setup worked best.

Word games like Wordle are popular because language is really interesting. Joel C. Wallenberg, a language expert, explained that understanding language is complicated, and we only notice a little bit of it, which makes these games fun.

Wordle Puzzle #1,326 Clues for February 4

Here are the clues for today's Wordle puzzle:

1. The word has two repeated letters.

2. It starts with the letter "T."

3. It's one syllable.

4. It’s related to the mouth.

5. It rhymes with "sleuth."

Answer for February 4: The word is "Tooth."

If you guessed it right, great job! If not, don’t worry—there’s a new Wordle every day, so you can try again tomorrow