Live
- Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thandel’ gears up for a massive opening on Feb 7!
- GE Aerospace Foundation initiative, ‘Next Engineers’ Program to Bengaluru
- Work on Kulai Fishing Harbour Project Stalled Amid Fishermen’s Concerns
- China to Launch Robotic Flyer to Moon’s South Pole in 2026
- Chennai Flights Diverted to Bengaluru Due to Dense Fog, Causing Major Disruptions
- Rabi crop sowing in current season crosses 661 lakh hectares
- CM Revanth Reddy calls Telangana's caste census as model of nation
- Girl run over by bus in Bhubaneswar
- From 'Dollar Dreams' to 'Kubera': Sekhar Kammula’s Guide to Making Every Character Count (Even the Dog!)
- Top 10 Gated Community Apartments in Bangalore for 2025 – Luxury, Security & Modern Living
Just In
Wordle Puzzle #1,326 - Clues and Answer for February 4
Check out the clues and answer for Wordle #1,326 on February 4. Solve the puzzle with hints about the word starting with "T," having two repeated letters, and related to the mouth.
Wordle is a really popular word game from The New York Times. It was made by Josh Wardle, a Welsh engineer, and released in October 2021. It became so popular that the New York Times bought it in January 2022.
In Wordle, players have six chances to guess a five-letter word. After each guess, coloured tiles show how close you are:
- Green tiles mean the letter is right and in the right place.
- Yellow tiles mean the letter is in the word but in the wrong place.
- Gray tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all.
Wordle said he picked five letters and six guesses because it was the best balance of challenge and fun. He tested different word lengths and guess numbers, and this setup worked best.
Word games like Wordle are popular because language is really interesting. Joel C. Wallenberg, a language expert, explained that understanding language is complicated, and we only notice a little bit of it, which makes these games fun.
Wordle Puzzle #1,326 Clues for February 4
Here are the clues for today's Wordle puzzle:
1. The word has two repeated letters.
2. It starts with the letter "T."
3. It's one syllable.
4. It’s related to the mouth.
5. It rhymes with "sleuth."
Answer for February 4: The word is "Tooth."
If you guessed it right, great job! If not, don’t worry—there’s a new Wordle every day, so you can try again tomorrow