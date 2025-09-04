Wordle September 4, 2025 – Hints, Clues & Answer

Wordle is a 5-letter word puzzle where you get six chances to guess the correct word.

Green : Correct letter in the right spot

: Correct letter in the right spot Yellow : Correct letter in the wrong spot

: Correct letter in the wrong spot Gray: Letter not in the word

Players can start with any word, but “trace” is recommended by Wordlebot as a strong starting word. Wordle can be played for free, but a New York Times subscription lets you save stats and see detailed analysis.

Today’s Puzzle (#1538)

Starts with: B

Vowel: E

No repeating letters

Part of speech: Noun & verb

Hint: Often used in cooking; means a mixture or to mix things together

Answer: BLEND