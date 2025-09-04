Live
Wordle September 4, 2025 – Hints, Clues & Answer
Highlights
Get today’s Wordle hints, clues, and the answer for September 4, 2025 (#1538). Solve the puzzle quickly with our easy guide!
Wordle is a 5-letter word puzzle where you get six chances to guess the correct word.
- Green: Correct letter in the right spot
- Yellow: Correct letter in the wrong spot
- Gray: Letter not in the word
Players can start with any word, but “trace” is recommended by Wordlebot as a strong starting word. Wordle can be played for free, but a New York Times subscription lets you save stats and see detailed analysis.
Today’s Puzzle (#1538)
- Starts with: B
- Vowel: E
- No repeating letters
- Part of speech: Noun & verb
- Hint: Often used in cooking; means a mixture or to mix things together
Answer: BLEND
