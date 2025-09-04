  • Menu
Wordle September 4, 2025 – Hints, Clues & Answer

Highlights

Get today’s Wordle hints, clues, and the answer for September 4, 2025 (#1538). Solve the puzzle quickly with our easy guide!

Wordle is a 5-letter word puzzle where you get six chances to guess the correct word.

  • Green: Correct letter in the right spot
  • Yellow: Correct letter in the wrong spot
  • Gray: Letter not in the word

Players can start with any word, but “trace” is recommended by Wordlebot as a strong starting word. Wordle can be played for free, but a New York Times subscription lets you save stats and see detailed analysis.

Today’s Puzzle (#1538)

  • Starts with: B
  • Vowel: E
  • No repeating letters
  • Part of speech: Noun & verb
  • Hint: Often used in cooking; means a mixture or to mix things together

Answer: BLEND

