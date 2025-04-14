  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology

Wordle: The Addictive Daily Puzzle Game Loved by Millions

Wordle: The Addictive Daily Puzzle Game Loved by Millions
x
Highlights

Wordle has captured the world’s attention with its simple yet challenging daily puzzles. Created by Josh Wardle, this addictive game blends logic and vocabulary, making it a fun ritual for millions of players worldwide.

Wordle is a popular game loved by millions for its simple yet challenging daily puzzles. Created by Josh Wardle, it mixes logic and vocabulary, making it fun for all kinds of players.

Tip for Today’s Wordle (April 14, 2025)

Here’s a hint to help you crack today’s puzzle:

  • The word starts with C and ends with T.
  • It contains one vowel.
  • The word is related to a group of feathers on a bird’s head.

And the answer for today’s Wordle is CREST!

How to Play Wordle

Playing Wordle is simple, but cracking the code can be tricky:

Guess a five-letter word.

After each guess, the tiles will give you feedback:

  • Green: Correct letter, right place.
  • Yellow: Correct letter, wrong place.
  • Gray: Letter isn’t in the word.

You have six attempts to guess the correct word.

Every day brings a new puzzle that’s the same for players worldwide. No repeats, no spoilers—just pure fun and friendly competition.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick