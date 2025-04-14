Wordle: The Addictive Daily Puzzle Game Loved by Millions

Wordle is a popular game loved by millions for its simple yet challenging daily puzzles. Created by Josh Wardle, it mixes logic and vocabulary, making it fun for all kinds of players.

Tip for Today’s Wordle (April 14, 2025)

Here’s a hint to help you crack today’s puzzle:

The word starts with C and ends with T .

It contains one vowel.

The word is related to a group of feathers on a bird’s head.

And the answer for today’s Wordle is CREST!

How to Play Wordle

Playing Wordle is simple, but cracking the code can be tricky:

Guess a five-letter word.

After each guess, the tiles will give you feedback:

Green : Correct letter, right place.

: Correct letter, right place. Yellow : Correct letter, wrong place.

: Correct letter, wrong place. Gray: Letter isn’t in the word.

You have six attempts to guess the correct word.

Every day brings a new puzzle that’s the same for players worldwide. No repeats, no spoilers—just pure fun and friendly competition.