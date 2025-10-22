Live
Wordle Today October 22, 2025 Answer – Hints, Clues & Meaning of “Stunt”
Find today’s Wordle answer for October 22, 2025: STUNT. Get hints, clues, and the meaning of the word. Solve the puzzle faster and keep your winning streak going!
Wordle players faced a tricky puzzle today! The popular five-letter word game challenges fans to guess the hidden word in just six tries.
Some players enjoy solving it quickly, while others focus on keeping their winning streak alive.
Today’s word had a fun twist: it could mean both stopping and doing something bold.
How to Play Wordle
Wordle is simple but smart:
You have six tries to guess a five-letter word.
After each guess, tiles give clues:
Green: correct letter in the correct spot.
Yellow: correct letter but wrong spot.
Grey: letter not in the word.
Use these clues to eliminate wrong guesses and zero in on the answer. That mix of simplicity and challenge is why Wordle is loved worldwide.
Hints for Today’s Puzzle
The word can mean stopping or doing something daring.
It starts with S and ends with T.
Contains only 1 vowel and 4 unique letters.
Starting with the word “aunts” turns four letters yellow.
These hints help players get a head start while keeping the challenge fun.
Wordle Answer – October 22
Answer: STUNT