World Health Organization Launches COVID-19 Service On Facebook Messenger

Be it, tech giants, health officials or Governments, every organization is putting its fuller efforts in creating awareness among the people about the deadly Coronavirus.

Now, the World Health Organization has taken its initiative and launched its interactive platform on Facebook Messenger to help people to know the facts about this novel virus.

According to sources, WHO will now use Facebook Messenger to provide accurate information for all users. WHO will also create an interactive platform making users know the facts and false statements about this contagious disease.

This service is called as 'Health Alert' and can be accessed through WHO's official Facebook link by selecting the Send Message option through the Messenger link.