World’s First Fully Automated Investment Fund - 'The Ad Astra Fund' Launched by Savart

Hyderabad : Savart, one of India’s largest investment advisors, launched its maiden & flagship Portfolio Management Service (PMS), The Ad Astra Fund in Hyderabad.

The launch event was graced by eminent investors & industrialists from across the country. The fund received investment commitments amounting to INR 31 crores on the launch day itself and plans to achieve an AUM of INR 350 crores by FY24 end.



This unique fund transforms the traditional human led investment research processes and increases the probability of achieving a superior return on investment.



This fund features end-to-end research automation, from investment opportunity discovery until exit i.e., the entire research and investment decision making is driven by their AI research system APART (Advanced Process Automation & Research Technology), which comprises of three engines:



Quant: This engine is responsible for all quantitative & mathematical analysis of securities including Profit & Loss, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow statements & over 2000 other parameters.



Synapse: This engine functions similar to the nervous synapses of the human body, transmitting information between Quant & Iris, while making portfolio construction decisions including asset allocation, re-balancing & trade execution management.



What sets APART a class apart?

Unlike the popular technical & mathematical analysis obsessed quant funds, APART also covers thorough fundamental & qualitative analysis at a scale and speed which is beyond the practical scope of a human research team.



APART also evolves and adapts faster than a human fund manager, in line with the prevailing market conditions and opportunities. APART is immune to strategy rigidity and stagnation, which often lead to cycles & long periods of under-performance for even the best human fund managers in the world.

APART does not predict or forecast security pricing & financials (which is futile!), but assesses the current market, business situation objectively & makes swift investment decisions.



Mr. Sankarsh Chanda, Founder & CEO of Savart, stated: “Savart's PMS marks a ground-breaking shift in the way we manage portfolios. While AI has become a hot topic at the moment, Savart had embraced its power since inception, initially for its investment advisory services and then for the enterprise division as well. We believe that Ad Astra has an edge over most human fund managers, who mostly fail to beat even the benchmark returns. This is partly due to APART’s unbiased research, exponentially larger coverage & ability to build digital mental models at a lightning speed & scale.



APART’s stellar track record of creating wealth for Savart’s investment advisory clients since 2019 gives us further confidence that bestowing it with the additional freedom to execute investments would further strengthen its wealth creation abilities.”



The Ad Astra Investment Philosophy



The Ad Astra Fund is a long term investment vehicle. Savart defines long term as a minimum of 3 years and an optimum of 7-10 years.



The Ad Astra Fund is designed to keep the portfolio churn as low as possible. In the asset management industry, portfolio in-activity is often looked down upon or considered inadequate effort - APART has no such humanly bias!



The Ad Astra Fund shall maintain a concentrated portfolio, primarily comprising of stock.



The Ad Astra Fund is agnostic across sectors and market capitalization, thus ensuring access to varied investment opportunities.



About Savart:



The Hyderabad headquartered Savart, has become one of India's largest investment advisors with over INR 2,100 crores in Assets Under Advisory (AUM) currently with clients from over 33 countries and growing presence across the South Asian & North American regions.



Starting as a digital only web & mobile investment advisory application in 2019, Savart has now expanded its physical presence in 4 states led by its franchise partners. The Company has raised funds from marquee domestic, global institutional investors for its international ambitions & expansion across rural & sub-urban India.



Savart currently offers investment advisory services covering stock, mutual fund, bonds & gold investments in India, U.S.A. & Canada. The launch of the Ad Astra Fund marks its foray into the Portfolio Management Services industry. The company also recently launched comprehensive financial planning services and its community education division, Nirvana. The company intends to become a global tech driven asset management company creating long term wealth for investors.



About Sankarsh Chanda



Sankarsh is the Founder & CEO of Savart. He is the author of ‘Financial Nirvana’, a certified research analyst & founded Savart at the age of 19. He is also the founder of Stardour Aerospace, which is building India’s first Orbital Transfer Spacecraft.



To understand more about Savart & the Ad Astra Fund, please call us on +91 90520 12341 or write to [email protected]



We will be excited to engage with you and answer any queries you may have!

