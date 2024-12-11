X AI Assistant Grok Goes Free, But With Limits

X, formerly known as Twitter, is making waves in the AI space with the launch of its AI chatbot, Grok, which is now available to all users for free. Developed by X's AI division, xAI, Grok was designed to compete with other popular AI models like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. Although Grok was initially available only to X Premium subscribers when it debuted in 2023, it has since expanded its capabilities, adding image generation alongside its text responses in October of this year.

Now, X is offering Grok to all users at no cost, but with some limitations. Free users can interact with the chatbot up to 10 times every two hours. This means they can send up to 10 prompts to Grok and receive responses within this time frame. The same 10-prompt limit applies to generating images with the tool. On the other hand, in terms of image analysis, the free user gets only three analysis per day and in case of need for more, the user is required to upgrade to X Premium, which allows the user without such caps. Such models were often popular on the lines of freemium model, so are all the other AI platforms with special free treatment and further upgrades for using services.

Grok stands out for its personality, as it has been touted; at least this is the claim. It is spewed with humor and sarcasm unlike other AIs who seem to make serious chats with people while interacting them. And really, it is quite an opportunity to complement the realtime data it provides, in contrast with other artificial intelligences such as those of OpenAI, whose models are reliant on outdated data. The retorts from Grok too are noted to be straight and unsensitive, which could have interest to any user seeking for AI that is not fixed in plastered ways. This, on the other hand, does raise queries on content moderation, that many AI designers face. Now, only trained with the data till October 2023.

Alongside Grok, X has introduced a new image generation tool called Aurora, available through the Grok tab on X’s website and mobile apps. Aurora builds on the company’s previous image tool, Flux, and offers fewer restrictions when generating images. Users can create images of public figures, copyrighted characters, and more—features that other AI image generators typically avoid due to copyright concerns. Aurora also enables users to edit uploaded images, further expanding its creative capabilities.

While Grok’s new free access is an exciting development, the limitations imposed on its use highlight X's strategy to offer a taste of its powerful tools while encouraging users to upgrade for a full experience. Grok’s unique personality and real-time data access set it apart from its competitors, making it an intriguing option for anyone seeking an AI assistant with a more relaxed, conversational approach.