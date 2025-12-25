Para-athletes to receive Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Kurnool: Shivani and Jyoti, para-athletes trained under Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF), have been selected for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, one of the highest civilian honours for children in India. The awards will be presented by the President of India at a ceremony in New Delhi on December 26, recognising their exceptional achievements in para-sports.

Shivani, hailing from Maddikera village in Kurnool district, competes in Javelin Throw and Shot Put, while Jyoti, from Haryana, excels in Discus Throw, Shot Put, and Javelin Throw. Their selection reflects years of unwavering dedication, resilience, and consistent performance, both on and off the field. Speaking to The Hans India on Wednesday, Aditya Mehta Foundation Founder Aditya Mehta said the honour was a proud moment not only for the athletes but for the entire para-sports ecosystem. “Shivani and Jyoti’s recognition at national level validates the power of structured training, sustained mentorship, and belief in potential. Their journeys inspire countless young para-athletes to dream big and persevere,” he said, adding that the Foundation remains committed to building pathways for talent from grassroots to international stage.

The Aditya Mehta Foundation expressed heartfelt gratitude to its team and supporters—Invesco, Flutter, GMMCO, and Alcon—for their continued backing. The Foundation works to enable para-athletes through training, rehabilitation, mentorship, and competitive exposure, empowering them to achieve their full potential and represent the country with distinction.