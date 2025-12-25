Minister distributes CMRF cheques to beneficiaries

Penukonda: Backward Classes Minister S Savita distributed Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques to the poor and underprivileged families at Penukonda camp office on Wednesday.

She handed over the cheques worth Rs 30 lakh to 53 beneficiaries, facing severe medical emergencies and financial distress, of various mandals of Penukonda Assembly constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Savita stated that CMRF plays a crucial role in saving lives by providing timely financial support for medical treatment to people. She emphasised that the government continues to extend support to vulnerable sections of society through welfare schemes and emergency assistance programmes. She also assured that eligible beneficiaries would continue to receive assistance under CMRF and urged those in need to approach concerned authorities for support.